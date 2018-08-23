Wed August 22, 2018
World

Web Desk
August 23, 2018

Saudi Arabia seeks death penalty for Israa: Rights groups

RIYADH: : Saudi Arabia´s public prosecutor has sought the death penalty against five human rights activists, who are currently being tried by the country's terrorism tribunal, rights groups said on Wednesday.

Among those accused of inciting protests  in the oil-rich Eastern Province is Israa al-Ghomgham, the first female activist to possibly face the death penalty.

"Israa al-Ghomgham and four other individuals are now facing the most appalling possible punishment simply for their involvement in anti-government protests," said Samah Hadid, Amnesty International´s Middle East director of campaigns.

"We are urging the Saudi Arabian authorities to drop these plans immediately," Hadid added.

Ghomgham was arrested at her home along with her husband in December 2015, according to Human Rights Watch.

"Sentencing Israa al-Ghomgham to death would send a horrifying message that other activists could be targeted in the same way for their peaceful protest and human rights activism," Hadid said.

"The charges against Ghomgham... are absurd and clearly politically motivated to silence dissent."

