Wed August 22, 2018
Sidhu defends his visit to Pakistan, accuses BJP of double standards
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
Saudi trainee doctors in Canada allowed to stay longer
Naya style of a Naya PM
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal, fervour in China
ICJ to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav case in February next year: report
New Karachi factory fire brought under control
Shehbaz Sharif meets Nawaz, Maryam at Adiala jail
Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 23, 2018

Sidhu defends his visit to Pakistan, accuses BJP of double standards

NEW DELHI: The former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, in an interview with Indian media outlet, has said that he went to Pakistan as a 'goodwill ambassador' and received a very positive message from people, politicians and friends, who desire peace in the region.

Embroiled in a controversy after his recent visit to Pakistan, the cricketer-turned politician  has urged the Indian government to take the dialogue forward with Pakistan.

Reacting to critics, former cricketer said  his  visit was not a political one, he went on an invitation from a friend (Imran Khan). The visit was a goodwill gesture, adding that  criticism will fetch nothing.

Accusing  BJP of double standards over his Pakistan visit, Sidhu  asked; "If one doesn’t want to encourage goodwill then why have embassies? Why on Eid and Independence day do we exchange sweets among jawans and shake hands? Why the Indian High Commissioner gifted a bat to Imran Khan? Why late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee took a ‘Dosti Bus’ to Pakistan. Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi go and hug former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif."

He asked; "Now tell me how was my hug different...These are all gestures. How can you criticise anyone for that."

When asked how he was welcomed in Pakistan, Sidhu said it was amazing the way people welcomed him in Pakistan, adding "I am overwhelmed by the warm love and affection shown by people and politicians. From children to aged people...they came hugged me, saying “Sidhu sahib twada swagat hai” (Mr. Sidhu you are welcome).

He further said that it, the way he was welcomed, has reinforced his belief that relations between India and Pakistan may improve in the near future, adding that Imran Khan’s emphasis on peace through talks has only affirmed my hope.

 He reiterated that  his purpose of the visit was pure. He  believes that communication should not break as talks are the only solution to resolve issues between the two nations.

"My philosophy is that all the world is my country, all mankind my brethren, to do good my religion," he added.

 Sidhu was reported to have  said that  Gen Bajwa approached him and told, "I am a General who wanted to be a cricketer." While he responded saying; "I am a cricketer who wanted to be a General."

According to media report, Army Chief Gen Bajwa also told him; “We are contemplating opening a passage from Dera Baba Nanak (India) to Kartarpur Sahib (Pakistan) to facilitate pilgrims to pay obeisance on the occasion of the 550th ‘Parkash Diwas’ of Guru Nanak Dev.”

While defending his hug he was quoted as saying; "It was an emotional moment for me as I am sure it would be for any ‘Punjabi’ and as a natural reaction I reciprocated with a hug... I am not a robot. If someone comes and gives wings to the aspiration, to the dream of every Punjabi, won’t have I positive emotion for him?

The hug was an emotional, natural human reaction. It was in Kartarpur Sahib, where Guru Nanak Dev had spent the last 18 years of his life. This issue pertaining to the passage has been pending for over decades. The Indian government should take concrete steps now, which would fulfil the dream of the entire Punjabi community. And then Gen. Bajwa’s parting words were, “We want peace” and that was the end of the conversation.


