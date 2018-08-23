Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
China willing to play role in improving Pakistan-India ties

China willing to play role in improving Pakistan-India ties
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
Saudi trainee doctors in Canada allowed to stay longer

Saudi trainee doctors in Canada allowed to stay longer
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal, fervour in China

Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal, fervour in China
Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request
New Karachi factory fire brought under control

New Karachi factory fire brought under control
Shehbaz Sharif meets Nawaz, Maryam at Adiala jail

Shehbaz Sharif meets Nawaz, Maryam at Adiala jail
Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

New Karachi factory fire brought under control

KARACHI: A fire that broke out at a cloth factory in New Karachi’s Industrial Area on Wednesday evening has been brought under control after a hectic efforts of four hours.

As per details, 18 fire engines, four water tankers, two snorkels were deployed at the factory to extinguish the blaze which was raging on.

The fire broke out at around 10:00pm and was brought under control at around 2:00am, while cooling operations were underway. There was no immediate report of any casualties.

Emergency was declared at Sakhi Hasan and Nipa hydrants to allow uninterrupted supply of water to fire tenders.

In addition, the fire which engulfed Auqaf Department building on Mall Road in Lahore was also brought under control.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal, fervour in China

Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal, fervour in China
Karachi factory, Lahore’s Auqaf Dept. building catch fire

Karachi factory, Lahore’s Auqaf Dept. building catch fire
ICJ to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav case in February next year: report

ICJ to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav case in February next year: report
Shehbaz Sharif meets Nawaz, Maryam at Adiala jail

Shehbaz Sharif meets Nawaz, Maryam at Adiala jail
Load More load more

Spotlight

Facebook, Twitter takedowns show quandary in curbing manipulation

Facebook, Twitter takedowns show quandary in curbing manipulation
Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha

Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight