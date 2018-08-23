New Karachi factory fire brought under control

KARACHI: A fire that broke out at a cloth factory in New Karachi’s Industrial Area on Wednesday evening has been brought under control after a hectic efforts of four hours.

As per details, 18 fire engines, four water tankers, two snorkels were deployed at the factory to extinguish the blaze which was raging on.

The fire broke out at around 10:00pm and was brought under control at around 2:00am, while cooling operations were underway. There was no immediate report of any casualties.

Emergency was declared at Sakhi Hasan and Nipa hydrants to allow uninterrupted supply of water to fire tenders.

In addition, the fire which engulfed Auqaf Department building on Mall Road in Lahore was also brought under control.