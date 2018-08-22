Karachi factory, Lahore’s Auqaf Dept. building catch fire

KARACHI/LAHORE: Fire personnel rushed to the scene of a fire that broke out at a cloth factory in Karachi’s Industrial Area on Wednesday evening.

Fire trucks and snorkels were called from across the city to the factory to extinguish the blaze which was raging on.

According to officials, emergency has been declared at Sakhi Hasan and Nipa hydrants to allow uninterrupted supply of water to fire tenders.

There is no immediate report of any casualties.

In addition, nine fire vehicles were trying to put out the fire which engulfed Auqat Department building on Mall Road in Lahore.