Wed August 22, 2018
China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

It’s time to deliver

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Naya style of a Naya PM

Karachi factory, Lahore’s Auqaf Dept. building catch fire

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 22, 2018

Karachi factory, Lahore’s Auqaf Dept. building catch fire

KARACHI/LAHORE: Fire personnel rushed to the scene of a fire that broke out at a cloth factory in Karachi’s Industrial Area on Wednesday evening.

Fire trucks and snorkels were called from across the city to the factory to extinguish the blaze which was raging on.

According to officials, emergency has been declared at Sakhi Hasan and Nipa hydrants to allow uninterrupted supply of water to fire tenders.

There is no immediate report of any casualties. 

In addition, nine fire vehicles were trying to put out the fire which engulfed Auqat Department building on Mall Road in Lahore. 

