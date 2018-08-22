ICJ to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav case in February next year: report

THE HAGUE: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has set February 2019 as the window for hearing case of convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, Geo News reported.

Quoting sources, Geo reported that the ICJ will hear the case on a daily basis from February 19 to 25 next year.

India had moved the ICJ against the death sentence of Jadhav, an on-duty Indian navy officer, who was arrested and sentenced to death by Pakistani military court for espionage and subversive activities.

New Delhi had submitted its pleadings to the ICJ on September 13, 2017 to halt the execution of Jadhav.

The Indian stance was dismissed by Pakistan in its counter-pleadings, which were submitted on December 13 that year.

In its counter-memorial, Pakistan had stated that Jadhav is not an ordinary person as he had entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities.

The reply also stated that Jadhav, who was a serving officer of the Indian Navy, does not fall under the purview of the Vienna Convention.

Commander Jadhav — an Indian navy officer working for Indian covert agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) — was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan after he entered into Pakistan from Iran.

Jadhav was tried in a military court which sentenced him to death for espionage and subversive activities.