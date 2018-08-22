Wed August 22, 2018
China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

It’s time to deliver

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Naya style of a Naya PM

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

World

REUTERS
August 22, 2018

Afghanistan will not attend Russia-led peace talks with Taliban-govt sources

KABUL - Afghanistan will not attend peace talks hosted by Russia, two senior government officials said Wednesday, a decision that could make Moscow reconsider its plan to invite the Taliban to a multinational conference to discuss the future of the country.

The conference scheduled for Sept. 4 is aimed at bringing Taliban representatives to the negotiating table in Moscow. 

Russia has invited 12 countries, including the United States, to the Moscow talks but Washington has declined the invitation.

"We have decided against attending the Moscow conference," said a official working with the foreign ministry in Kabul, adding that the government will "hold direct talks" with the Taliban, without the direct involvement of foreign powers. 

