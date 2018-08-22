Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, sister of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, reminded Pakistanis on Wednesday of a concern that often goes overlooked on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Taking to Twitter, the 28-year-old, spoke of a concern colossal enough to be the cause behind various problems and yet becomes target of negligence by Pakistanis as they indulge in the religious practice of sacrificing animals.

“Very unsanitary the way animal remains are thrown and where animals are slaughtered we need allocated, hygienic areas to prevent spread of disease & where clean up is immediate - everywhere else in the world has this! #Pakistan #LetsStartWithSindhGov #PPP,” read her tweet.

Her tweet came amid media reports that remains of the sacrificed animals were left on roadsides instead of disposing them off at designated places in Karachi.