Wed August 22, 2018
China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

It’s time to deliver

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Naya style of a Naya PM

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sports

Web Desk
August 22, 2018

I will not disappoint Imran Khan and nation, Ehsan Mani on nomination as PCB chief

ISLAMABAD: Ehsan Mani, the nominee for the post of Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office on Wednesday, Geo reported.

Quoting sources, Geo reported that Ehsani Mani briefed the prime minister about his plan to bring improvement in Pakistan’s cricket.

The meeting came two days after Prime Minister Khan appointed Ehsan Mani as the next chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board shortly after Najam Sethi announced his resignation.

In a second tweet, Premier Khan clarified that Mani’s appointment would be made as per PCB’s laws.

Following the meeting, Mani told Geo that he would not disappoint the prime minister and the Pakistani nation if he was elected as PCB's chairman. 

“I will have to contest the election in order to become the chairman,” he said, hoping that the members of the governing board would vote for candidacy and get him elected. 

