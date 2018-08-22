I will not disappoint Imran Khan and nation, Ehsan Mani on nomination as PCB chief

ISLAMABAD: Ehsan Mani, the nominee for the post of Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office on Wednesday, Geo reported.

Quoting sources, Geo reported that Ehsani Mani briefed the prime minister about his plan to bring improvement in Pakistan’s cricket.

The meeting came two days after Prime Minister Khan appointed Ehsan Mani as the next chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board shortly after Najam Sethi announced his resignation.

In a second tweet, Premier Khan clarified that Mani’s appointment would be made as per PCB’s laws.

Following the meeting, Mani told Geo that he would not disappoint the prime minister and the Pakistani nation if he was elected as PCB's chairman.

“I will have to contest the election in order to become the chairman,” he said, hoping that the members of the governing board would vote for candidacy and get him elected.