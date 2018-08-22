First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

LAHORE: First lady Bushra Imran, in a message on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha, has called on the nation to unite under the new leadership.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Imran Khan’s wife said that the nation should keep hope for naya Pakistan on.

She also prayed for Pakistan’s well-being, success and prosperity.