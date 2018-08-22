Wed August 22, 2018
August 22, 2018

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

The law firm of deceased human rights lawyer Asma Jahangir, AGHS, succeeded on Wednesday in handing the rightful share of inheritance to the five sisters who had been cheated by their brother.

The Legal Aid Cell of the late activist had publicized the news of the five sisters Haleema, Saadia, Shaafia, Aasia, Shazia and Asma winning the inheritance case against their brother who had seized their birthright land deceivingly.

The law firm’s official twitter handle had announced the news along with footage of one of the sisters appearing elated after getting ownership of their land.

“AGHS celebrates Eid with Haleema Saadia,Shaafia,Aasia,Shazia & Asma,the 5 sisters who were cheated out of their inheritance by their brother when he grabbed their land.AGHS legal team won the case on their behalf & now they have ownership &possession of their own land!#EidMubark,” read the tweet.

Elaborating on her issue, the video shows one of the sisters saying the case was filed following the death of her parents who had left them property which they were not given.

“Thanks to this office, we received our complete legal equities and Alhamdulilah I am very happy,” stated the sister in a jovial manner.

