Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour

Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes
Eid-ul-Azha prayer timings for Karachi announced

Eid-ul-Azha prayer timings for Karachi announced
Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sports

AFP
August 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

India make short work of last day to beat England by 203 runs in third Test

Nottingham, United Kingdom -India beat England by 203 runs in the third Test at Trent Bridge on Wednesday to cut the home side´s lead in the five-match series to 2-1.

England, set a mammoth 521 to win, were bowled out for 317.

India needed just 10 minutes to wrap up victory with Wednesday´s 17th ball after England resumed the fifth day on 311 for nine, the match ending when Ravichandran Ashwin had England No 11 James Anderson caught by Ajinkya Rahane at slip -- the first wicket for an India spinner in this fixture.

This was just India´s seventh Test match victory in England.

It was also a personal triumph for India captain and man-of-the-match Virat Kohli who made 103 in his side´s second innings 352 for seven declared following the star batsman´s first-innings 97.

England, whose captain Joe Root won the toss and fielded, slumped to 161 all out in their first innings when they were punished by Hardik Pandya´s five for 28 -- the medium-pacer´s maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

They suffered another top-order slump in a second innings where they had to make cricket history to pull off an improbable win -- no side have made more in the fourth innings to win a Test than the West Indies´ 418 for seven against Australia at St John´s, Antigua in 2003.

England were in dire trouble at 62 for four before a stand of 169 between Jos Buttler, whose 106 was his maiden Test century, and Ben Stokes (62) kept India at bay.

But the recalled India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah then took three wickets for eight runs in five balls on his way to innings figures of five for 85 in 29 overs to leave England on the brink of defeat.

- Remarkable turnaround -

This win kept alive India´s hopes of becoming just the second team, after a Don Bradman inspired Australia in 1936/37, to win a five-match Test series from 2-0 down.

It also represented a remarkable turnaround following their innings and 159-run loss in the second Test at Lord´s.

"The victory was much needed at this stage of the series and to have a performance like that, which was so clinical in all three departments, is something that was pleasing to me as a captain," said Kohli at the presentation ceremony.

"The players are really proud of what they´ve done in this Test too. Everyone is taking responsibility at the right time," he added.

Root admitted England´s first-innings batting had let them down.

"It´s fair to say that we very much under-performed in that innings," he said. "You look at the second innings and the partnership between Buttler and Stokes and that´s a real lesson to our side in how to play Test match cricket.

"Not the fact that they scored at a slower rate or looked to be more defensively minded, but the way they adapted to the situation and were very clear about how they were going to score their runs," Root added.

The fourth Test at Southampton starts on August 30.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

After assuming charge, Imran takes his first notice as PM

After assuming charge, Imran takes his first notice as PM
Serena Williams tops Forbes list of highest paid female athletes

Serena Williams tops Forbes list of highest paid female athletes
Cricket series between PSL, IPL winners: Sidhu discusses proposal with PTI's Faisal Javed

Cricket series between PSL, IPL winners: Sidhu discusses proposal with PTI's Faisal Javed
Firefighters tackle large blaze outside Asian Games venue

Firefighters tackle large blaze outside Asian Games venue
Load More load more

Spotlight

Lata Mangeshkar's vintage selfie creates buzz online

Lata Mangeshkar's vintage selfie creates buzz online
Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif
WhatsApp to introduce Google drive free feature in November

WhatsApp to introduce Google drive free feature in November

Atif Aslam's rendition of NFAK classic for upcoming Bollywood movie out now!

Atif Aslam's rendition of NFAK classic for upcoming Bollywood movie out now!

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight