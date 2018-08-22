Bohra community celebrates Eid ul Azha

KARACHI: The Bohra community celebrated Eid-ul-Azha here on Tuesday and marked the beginning of the festival through prayers organized in different parts of the metropolis.

The main congregation was held at Tahiri Masjid in Saddar area along with community centres located at Pan Mandi, Soldier Bazar, Baloch Colony and Hyderi - North Nazimabad.

They prayed for peace in the country and in other parts of the world besides as well as for prosperity of the Ummah in general.

Karachi is home to the largest number of the Bohra citizens of the country also witnessed the ritual of qurbani (slaughtering of sacrificial animals) since morning and this included camels, cow as well as goats.

The community also celebrated the occasion through collective and joint programs including lunch as well as visit to shopping malls and different recreational resorts.

Karachi administration has beefed up security arrangements at the sensitive sites to ensure that no untoward incident is registered.