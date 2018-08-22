Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour

Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes
Eid-ul-Azha prayer timings for Karachi announced

Eid-ul-Azha prayer timings for Karachi announced
Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Pakistan

APP
August 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bohra community celebrates Eid ul Azha

KARACHI: The Bohra community celebrated Eid-ul-Azha here on Tuesday and marked the beginning of the festival through prayers organized in different parts of the metropolis.

The main congregation was held at Tahiri Masjid in Saddar area along with community centres located at Pan Mandi, Soldier Bazar, Baloch Colony and Hyderi - North Nazimabad.

They prayed for peace in the country and in other parts of the world besides as well as for prosperity of the Ummah in general.

Karachi is home to the largest number of the Bohra citizens of the country also witnessed the ritual of qurbani (slaughtering of sacrificial animals) since morning and this included camels, cow as well as goats.

The community also celebrated the occasion through collective and joint programs including lunch as well as visit to shopping malls and different recreational resorts.

Karachi administration has beefed up security arrangements at the sensitive sites to ensure that no untoward incident is registered.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry
Rescue operation underway to save 22 fisherman after boat sinks at Sonmiani

Rescue operation underway to save 22 fisherman after boat sinks at Sonmiani

Sheikh Rasheed reportedly manhandled woman, damaged reporter's phone

Sheikh Rasheed reportedly manhandled woman, damaged reporter's phone

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
Load More load more

Spotlight

Lata Mangeshkar's vintage selfie creates buzz online

Lata Mangeshkar's vintage selfie creates buzz online
Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif
WhatsApp to introduce Google drive free feature in November

WhatsApp to introduce Google drive free feature in November

Atif Aslam's rendition of NFAK classic for upcoming Bollywood movie out now!

Atif Aslam's rendition of NFAK classic for upcoming Bollywood movie out now!

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight