Sheikh Rasheed reportedly manhandled woman, damaged reporter's phone

Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed has been accused of manhandling an elderly woman as well as damaging a reporter’s phone, according to evidence that surfaced on Wednesday.

The reporter had somehow managed to record the entire incident on camera.

Speaking about it, Aqib, cameraman of a local TV channel, shared that he saw Rasheed’s security staff barring an elderly woman from entering his Lal Haveli’s residence in Rawalpindi who had gone to meet and seek financial help reportedly.

Upon being denied entry the woman started to cry.

The reporter, who was there to shoot an Eid-related programme, then saw the Awami Muslim League leader pushing the woman away, after exchange of some heated words.

Rasheed then grabbed Aqib’s phone and smashed it on a concrete block as the latter was recording the incident on it.

Meanwhile, Rasheed has denied all allegations regarding the debacle.

As for now, no complaints have been filed against him.