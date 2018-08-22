Clash over animal sacrifice kills five, injures six in Mardan

MARDAN: Five people were shot dead while six were left injured on Wednesday in Mardan’s Toru village, reported Geo News.

Police reports revealed that the clash had broken out following a persistent quarrel within two families that concluded to loss on both sides amidst the sacrificial practice of animals on Eid-ul-Adha.

It was further revealed that two members from each group had fallen prey to the firing along with a passerby.

The six who were injured were later moved to hospitals in Mardan and Peshawar.