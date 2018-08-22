Clash over animal sacrifice kills five, injures six in Mardan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: Five people were shot dead while six were left injured on Wednesday in Mardan’s Toru village, reported Geo News.
Police reports revealed that the clash had broken out following a persistent quarrel within two families that concluded to loss on both sides amidst the sacrificial practice of animals on Eid-ul-Adha.
It was further revealed that two members from each group had fallen prey to the firing along with a passerby.
The six who were injured were later moved to hospitals in Mardan and Peshawar.
