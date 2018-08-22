Wed August 22, 2018
World

Web Desk
August 22, 2018

British PM Theresa May wishes Muslims 'Eid Mubarak'

British Prime Minister Theresa May has extended greetings to Muslims all around the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a message uploaded on Twitter, PM May felicitated everyone celebrating Eid and performing Hajj pilgrimage this year:

“Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating Eid al-Adha and my best wishes for those undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage this year. #EidMubarak,” read May’s post.

Prior to this, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also wished Eid-ul-Azha to Muslims world-over in a video message he issued recently. 


