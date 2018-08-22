British PM Theresa May wishes Muslims 'Eid Mubarak'

British Prime Minister Theresa May has extended greetings to Muslims all around the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a message uploaded on Twitter, PM May felicitated everyone celebrating Eid and performing Hajj pilgrimage this year:

“Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating Eid al-Adha and my best wishes for those undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage this year. #EidMubarak,” read May’s post.

Prior to this, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also wished Eid-ul-Azha to Muslims world-over in a video message he issued recently.



