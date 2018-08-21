Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Makkha: More than 2 million Muslims gathered at Mount Arafat on Monday to perform the pinnacle of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Clad in white robes signifying a state of purity, the pilgrims spent the previous night in an encampment around the hill where Muslims believe that the Prophet Mohammad gave his final sermon.

It is the most important part of the Hajj pilgrimage, during which the Khutbah (sermon) of Haj is narrated.

More than 2 million pilgrims, mostly from outside the Kingdom, have arrived in Saudi Arab for the five-day ritual, a religious duty once in a lifetime for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford the journey.