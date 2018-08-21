Mon August 20, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months

Celebrations amid changes

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

Federal cabinet takes oath

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman

World

Web Desk
August 21, 2018

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Makkha:  More than 2 million Muslims gathered at Mount Arafat on Monday to perform the pinnacle of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Clad in white robes signifying a state of purity, the pilgrims spent the previous night in an encampment around the hill where Muslims believe that the Prophet Mohammad gave his final sermon.

It is the most important part of the Hajj pilgrimage, during which the Khutbah (sermon) of Haj is narrated.

More than 2 million pilgrims, mostly from outside the Kingdom, have arrived in Saudi Arab for the five-day ritual, a religious duty once in a lifetime for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford the journey.

