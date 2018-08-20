Mon August 20, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

FO clarifies over Indian PM Modi’s dialogue offer

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office has clarified news reports that the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had not stated that "the Indian Prime Minister had made an offer of a dialogue."

In a clarification, the Foreign Office spokesman in response to a query regarding the controversy being unnecessarily created by sections of the Indian media, the Spokesperson stressed that the Foreign Minister had not stated that "the Indian Prime Minister had made an offer of a dialogue", but had said that the Indian Prime Minister in his letter to Prime Minister, Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, had also mentioned something similar to what the Foreign Minister elucidated earlier i.e. that the way forward was only through constructive engagement.

The Foreign Minister was also briefed about the same positivity and constructive environment prevailing during the meeting of the former Minister of Law and Information with the Indian External Affairs Minister during his visit to India on 18 August 2018 to attend the funeral of Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Pakistan looks forward to a mutually beneficial, uninterrupted dialogue with India to resolve all issues. Any attempts to instigate controversy and vitiate the environment are counter - productive and against the spirit of responsible journalism.”

