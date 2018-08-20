Six security men wounded in Mastung car blast

QUETTA: At least six people were wounded in an explosion in Mustung region on Sunday night, Geo News reported.

A suspicious man was spotted in a car by a convoy of security officers who were passing through the Drengar area on their way from Noshki to Mustung.

After identifying suspicious activity by the man, the officers had opened fire at the car subsequent to which the driver had fired back and driven closer, before the car was blown up, injuring six officers.

Upon the arrival of the local administration after the blast, the wounded were moved to a hospital in close proximity.

Furthermore it was revealed that additional inquiry and proceedings will be taken by concerned authorities.