Mon August 20, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Imran’s maiden speech addresses social issues never discussed before

Pakistani men watch a television broadcasting the speech of newly appointed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as he addresses the nation, at a restaurant in Peshawar on August 19, 2018. 

In his maiden address to the nation on Sunday, newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed grim issues that although have been rampant in the society, were never discussed before.

At the centrefold of his vision of 'Naya Pakistan' Imran vowed to bring exhaustive reforms to solve issues like climate change, malnutrition and infant mortality and child abuse amongst others purely related to the socio-economic sector. 

He promised to rid the country of environmental pollution by planting trees and eliminating air, water and land pollutants in order to combat the rising environmental pollution that eventually leads to drastic climate change . 

"We planted a billion trees in KP (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), now we will plant billions more all over the country," he said.

Further mentioning the recent spell of heat waves, especially in Karachi, Imran stated, “It's all concrete, which heats up. There are no trees to cool the air.”

Another problem that Khan spoke of in his speech was the lack of cleanliness in mega cities like Lahore and Karachi.

Referring to a Hadith that terms cleanliness as half faith, Imran said that the increasing air pollution in Lahore needs to be dealt with on an immediate basis.

"The entire Pakistan needs to be cleaned up. It just needs commitment," he said.

Furthermore, Imran also stated that the existence of gruesome sexual crimes against underage children, specifically in Kasur, needs to be rooted out completely.

He vowed for swift, stringent action against the offenders and underscored measures for deterrence as well.

Laying out provisions to counter issues that are purely related to human interest, however trivial to some, Imran’s first speech as head of state is being hailed as historic  and momentous by people all around the globe. 

