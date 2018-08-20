Mike Pompeo likely to meet PM Imran Khan during Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is likely to visit Pakistan in September and hold talks with the newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan, Indian media reported Monday.



Pompeo, who is expected in Islamabad on September 5, would be the first foreign dignitary to meet the prime minister, the news report stated, quoting the unnamed diplomatic sources.

Imran Khan, 65, was sworn in as Pakistan’s 22nd prime minister at a simple ceremony in Islamabad on Saturday.

The US welcomed the new prime minster and said that it was looking forward to work with new civilian government to promote peace and prosperity in the country and in the region.

‘For over 70 years, the relationship between the United States and Pakistan has been a vital one, the statement added.

The relations between Pakistan and the US nose-dived after President Donald Trump in new year tweet accused Islamabad of giving nothing to Washington but “lies and deceit” and providing “safe haven” to terrorists.

The US Congress also passed a bill to slash Pakistan’s defence aid to USD 150 million, significantly below the historic level of more than USD one billion per year.

Both Pakistan and US understood the importance of bilateral relationship and has vowed to work together.

In his victory speech last month after winning the July 25 polls, the prime minister said he wants a balanced relation between Pakistan and America which should be mutually beneficial, not one sided.