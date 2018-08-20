Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Prime Minister Imran Khan promises sweeping reforms in inaugural address

Prime Minister Imran Khan promises sweeping reforms in inaugural address

Moment of truth

Moment of truth
Blatant Anglophiles

Blatant Anglophiles
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
Lahore law student gets distinction from London university

Lahore law student gets distinction from London university
Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire

Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
NAB summons Shahbaz in Ashiana housing, PPDC inquiries

NAB summons Shahbaz in Ashiana housing, PPDC inquiries

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mike Pompeo likely to meet PM Imran Khan during Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is likely to visit Pakistan in September and hold talks with the newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan, Indian media reported Monday.

Pompeo, who is expected in Islamabad on September 5, would be the first foreign dignitary to meet the prime minister, the news report stated, quoting the unnamed diplomatic sources.

Imran Khan, 65, was sworn in as Pakistan’s 22nd prime minister at a simple ceremony in Islamabad on Saturday.

The US welcomed the new prime minster and said that it was looking forward to work with new civilian government to promote peace and prosperity in the country and in the region.

‘For over 70 years, the relationship between the United States and Pakistan has been a vital one, the statement added.

The relations between Pakistan and the US nose-dived after President Donald Trump in new year tweet accused Islamabad of giving nothing to Washington but “lies and deceit” and providing “safe haven” to terrorists.

The US Congress also passed a bill to slash Pakistan’s defence aid to USD 150 million, significantly below the historic level of more than USD one billion per year.

Both Pakistan and US understood the importance of bilateral relationship and has vowed to work together.

In his victory speech last month after winning the July 25 polls, the prime minister said he wants a balanced relation between Pakistan and America which should be mutually beneficial, not one sided.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan extends olive branch to Afghanistan, India

Pakistan extends olive branch to Afghanistan, India
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
Imran’s maiden speech addresses social issues never discussed before

Imran’s maiden speech addresses social issues never discussed before

Load More load more

Spotlight

Djokovic beats Federer to win in Cincinnati crown

Djokovic beats Federer to win in Cincinnati crown
Attitude not good enough from beaten Manchester Unitetd, admits Pogba

Attitude not good enough from beaten Manchester Unitetd, admits Pogba
‘Sui Dhaaga’ makes Varun Dhawan a tailor to surprise his father

‘Sui Dhaaga’ makes Varun Dhawan a tailor to surprise his father
PTI forms govt in KP, Punjab, Center due to its vision: Zartaj Gull

PTI forms govt in KP, Punjab, Center due to its vision: Zartaj Gull

Photos & Videos

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release
Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'