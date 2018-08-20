Djokovic beats Federer to win in Cincinnati crown

Novak Djokovic beat Swiss world number two Roger Federer 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to win the Cincinnati title which was missing from his resume.

The championship was the only ATP Masters 1000 title the former number one had failed to win in his illustrious career and he finally broke the ice on his sixth try.

Federer, seven-time Cincinnati champion, lost for the first time in a final here and was also broken after holding serve at the event for 100 consecutive games.

In doing so, the Wimbledon champion completed the first Career Golden Masters, having won titles in all nine of the tournaments in the series that began in 1990.

