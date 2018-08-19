Sun August 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule

PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule
Reengineering the civil service

Reengineering the civil service
Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary
The dilemmas of old Pakistan

The dilemmas of old Pakistan
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up
Sindh’s cabinet takes oath

Sindh’s cabinet takes oath
More than two million Muslims begin hajj pilgrimage

More than two million Muslims begin hajj pilgrimage
What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Pakistan

APP
August 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan hopes to strengthen cooperation with Liaoning in port construction, economic, trade: Sanjrani

BEIJING: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Pakistan hoped to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Liaoning, northeastern province of China, in fields of port construction, economic trade, high-tech and education.

He made these remarks during his meeting with Xia Deren, chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference in Dalian, the provincial capital.

Xia Deren welcomed the distinguished guest and his delegation and briefly introduced the economic and social development of Liaoning.

He said that Liaoning is an important industrial base of China and one of the earliest coastal provinces in China to implement the policy of opening up to the outside world. It has abundant port resources.

At present, Liaoning is actively integrating into the construction of the “Belt and Road” to promote a higher level of opening up.

He hoped that the chairman Senate will take the opportunity to actively promote the friendly exchanges and economic and trade cooperation between the two sides to achieve mutual benefit and common development.

The CPPCC organizations at all levels in Liaoning Province will also work hard to promote pragmatic cooperation between the two sides.

Sadiq Sanjrani expressed his willingness to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Liaoning in port construction, economic and trade, high-tech, education and training, and continuously strive to consolidate China-Pakistan friendship.

Han Fangming, deputy director of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Gao Ke, vice chairman of the CPPCC Provincial Committee, were present at the meeting.

Earlier, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Li Zhanshu met with the chairman senate at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital.

Li Zhanshu said that China-Pakistan friendship is as rock-solid and time-honoured, and it has always received the support and support of the two peoples.

In recent years, the two sides have actively participated in the internship reached by the leaders of the two countries during the visit to Pakistan in 2015, and the cooperation in various fields has made great progress.

He said that China-Pakistan relations should be a model of good-neighbourly friendship, a pillar of regional peace and stability, and a benchmark for international cooperation in the “Belt and Road”.

The National People’s Congress of China attaches great importance to strengthening exchanges and cooperation with the Senate of Pakistan and is willing to work together to be a staunch defender and active promoter of China-Pakistan friendship and push China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership to a new level.

The chairman senate said that Pakistan-China friendship is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and Pakistan is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in all areas and jointly deal with various challenges by both sides.

Meanwhile, Head of the International Department of CPC Song Tao met with the delegation, led by the chairman senate.

The Chairman Senate is visiting China on the invitation of Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Wang Yang and leading a multiparty and multi-region delegation of senators and businessmen.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Sindh’s cabinet takes oath

Sindh’s cabinet takes oath
Sense of deprivation in Balochistan to be addressed: Arif Alvi

Sense of deprivation in Balochistan to be addressed: Arif Alvi

‘Imran Khan's oath taking cost lesser than Gilani, Nawaz’s’

‘Imran Khan's oath taking cost lesser than Gilani, Nawaz’s’
Pictures: Prime Minister Khan works out

Pictures: Prime Minister Khan works out

Load More load more

Spotlight

Sneak-peek into Prianka and Nick's engagement ceremony

Sneak-peek into Prianka and Nick's engagement ceremony

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran
Prime Minister Imran Khan, I have faith in you but…

Prime Minister Imran Khan, I have faith in you but…

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'