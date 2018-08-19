German Chancellor Angela Merkel felicitates Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: German Chancellor Angela Merkel has congratulated Imran Khan on assuming office as 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan.



Merkel, in a letter said, “Germany is ready to work with new government of Imran Khan.”

She said Pak-German friendship will further deepen, adding that Germany will continue to support Pakistan in its anti-terrorism efforts, economy and democracy.

The German Chancellor was optimistic that Imran Khan will improve relations with neighbours for regional stability.