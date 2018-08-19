German Chancellor Angela Merkel felicitates Imran Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: German Chancellor Angela Merkel has congratulated Imran Khan on assuming office as 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Merkel, in a letter said, “Germany is ready to work with new government of Imran Khan.”
She said Pak-German friendship will further deepen, adding that Germany will continue to support Pakistan in its anti-terrorism efforts, economy and democracy.
The German Chancellor was optimistic that Imran Khan will improve relations with neighbours for regional stability.
