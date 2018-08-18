All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Legend cricket all rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has congratulated cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan on taking oath as the new prime minister of Pakistan and expressed his good wishes for him and his team.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said: “Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI for taking oath as PM of Pakistan. I sincerely hope that your team will carry your vision & dream for making Pakistan better for our generations. All #Pakistan is counting on you & your team.”







