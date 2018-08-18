Sat August 18, 2018
August 18, 2018

Sneak-peek into Prianka and Nick's engagement ceremony

After months of teases with fans clinging on to the star couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have finally made official their engagement in a traditional Indian ceremony at the Indian actor’s residence in Mumbai.

Floating pictures on the internet of the newly betrothed lovers after their roka ceremony have unleashed a wave of elation amongst fans all over the world.

The ceremony held at the Quantico stars residence in Mumbai was attended by her close friends and family where she can be seen donning an elegant yellow ensemble with silver detailed embroidery.

On the other hand, the 25-year-old Disney star looked debonair donned in a traditional Indian white kurta-pyjama as he stood sweet talking into the ear of his wife-to-be with their initials placed behind them in gold.

During the ceremony, 35-year-old international icon kept her jewelry to a minimum but her 5-carat engagement ring shone through the pictures which is estimated to have cost $200,000.

