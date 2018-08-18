Sat August 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 18, 2018

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haq was barred from entering Bani Gala, the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Saturday.

A video is being circulated on the social media in which Haq is seen arguing with a man who tells him that he cannot be allowed to enter the residence Prime Minister Imran Khan.


The incident took place shortly before Khan tavelled to the President House where he took oath of the office.

In the video, Naeemul Haq tells the officials that he has arrived at Bani Gala to escort Khan Sahib to the President House.

