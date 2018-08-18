Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) President Jam Kamal Khan was elected Balochistan chief minister on Saturday.

The new chief minister would take oath of his office at Governor House in the on Sunday evening.



Khan defeated Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal canidate Mir Yunas Aziz Zehri securing 39 votes. The MMA and BNP Mengal received 20 votes.

Newly-elected Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo chaired the session that elected the chief minister.



