Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan´s new Prime Minister Imran Khan was sworn in at a ceremony on Saturday, officially taking over the reins of power in the nuclear-armed country after his party´s victory in a July 25 general election.
Khan, 65, was elected the day before in a confidence vote by the National Assembly and is expected to lead a coalition government.
His swearing in ceremony marked the end of decades of rotating leadership between PPP and the PMLN.
Khan won a simple majority from lawmakers in a Friday confidence vote three weeks after an election tainted by claims of military meddling and ballot-rigging.
Clad in a waistcoat and traditional white shalwar kameez garments and smiling broadly, he clutched prayer beads and could be seen wiping tears from his eyes as the count was announced on Friday.
