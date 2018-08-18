Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Imran Khan to take oath as Prime Minister today

Imran Khan to take oath as Prime Minister today
PTI govt to consider changes in economic team: Asad Umar

PTI govt to consider changes in economic team: Asad Umar
Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA

Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Bakhtawar lauds Bilawal Bhutto's maiden speech in Parliament, criticises PTI

Bakhtawar lauds Bilawal Bhutto's maiden speech in Parliament, criticises PTI
Newly elected PM Imran Khan announces strict accountability

Newly elected PM Imran Khan announces strict accountability
Of tears, smiles, ring, rosary and waves

Of tears, smiles, ring, rosary and waves
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Agitation to be launched if required answers not given: Shahbaz

Agitation to be launched if required answers not given: Shahbaz
Bilawal Bhutto’s maiden speech in National Assembly

Bilawal Bhutto’s maiden speech in National Assembly

Pakistan

AFP
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan´s new Prime Minister Imran Khan was sworn in at a ceremony on Saturday, officially taking over the reins of power in the nuclear-armed country after his party´s victory in a July 25 general election.

Khan, 65, was elected the day before in a confidence vote by the National Assembly and is expected to lead a coalition government.

His swearing in ceremony marked the end of decades of rotating leadership between PPP and the PMLN.

Khan won a simple majority from lawmakers in a Friday confidence vote three weeks after an election tainted by claims of military meddling and ballot-rigging.

Clad in a waistcoat and traditional white shalwar kameez garments and smiling broadly, he clutched prayer beads and could be seen wiping tears from his eyes as the count was announced on Friday.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Imran Khan and other sports stars turned politicians

Imran Khan and other sports stars turned politicians
Prime Minister Imran Khan takes oath: Live updates

Prime Minister Imran Khan takes oath: Live updates

Who attended Imran Khan's oath-taking?

Who attended Imran Khan's oath-taking?

China-based Forbes Member keen to work with Pak IT firms

China-based Forbes Member keen to work with Pak IT firms
Load More load more

Spotlight

Imran asked sons not to attend his oath taking ceremony: Jemima

Imran asked sons not to attend his oath taking ceremony: Jemima

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
US government seeks Facebook help to wiretap Messenger

US government seeks Facebook help to wiretap Messenger
England recall Stokes as they seek India series win

England recall Stokes as they seek India series win

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'