Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

ISLAMABAD: The newly elected lawmakers are gathering in the National Assembly where election for prime minister of Pakistan is due to be held today.

Attired in white-shalwar qameez and black waistcoat, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has also reached the parliament house.

03:15pm

Talking to media upon arrival at the Parliament House, former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal said PML-N's mandate was snatched in July 25 elections.

03:00pm

Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan is in critical phase of its history. When asked to comment about his propspects of being in Imran Khan's cabinet, AML chief replied:" I'm in best position".

The PTI emerged single largest party in July 25 general elections and is all set to form government in center with the help of its allies.

Imran Khan is required to receive 172 votes in the 372-member house .

Analyst believe Khan is expected to secure 176 voters while his opponent Shahbaz Sharif 95 . The Pakistan People's Party has decided to abstain the vote expressing reservations over the nomination of Shahbaz Sharif.

The opposition stand divided after it failed to filed a joint candidate against Imran Khan.



The PTI on Thursday got its chief minister elected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the second consecutive term while it is also expected to win the slot in Punjab.