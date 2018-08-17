Fri August 17, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

Share

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

ISLAMABAD:  The newly elected lawmakers are gathering in the National Assembly where election for prime minister of Pakistan is due to be held today.

Attired in white-shalwar qameez and black waistcoat, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan  has also reached the parliament house.

03:15pm

Talking to media upon arrival at the Parliament House, former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal said  PML-N's mandate was snatched in July 25 elections.

03:00pm

Sheikh Rasheed  said  Pakistan is in critical phase of its history. When asked to comment about his propspects of being  in Imran Khan's cabinet, AML chief replied:" I'm in best position".

The PTI emerged single largest party in July 25  general elections  and is all set to  form government in center  with the help of its allies.

Imran Khan is required to  receive  172 votes in the  372-member house .  

Analyst believe Khan is expected to secure 176 voters while his opponent Shahbaz Sharif 95 . The Pakistan People's Party has decided to abstain the vote expressing reservations over the nomination of Shahbaz Sharif.

The opposition stand divided after it failed to filed a joint candidate against Imran Khan.

The PTI on Thursday got its chief minister elected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the second consecutive term while it is also expected to  win the slot in Punjab.

