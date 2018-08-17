Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
Ilhan Omar: One of the first Muslim women to be elected to US Congress

Ilhan Omar: One of the first Muslim women to be elected to US Congress
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
FIA may detect more than 150 fake accounts

FIA may detect more than 150 fake accounts
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Joint opposition divided even before PM’s election

Joint opposition divided even before PM’s election

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

A day after Ali Imran Shah, a PTI lawmaker, was caught on camera while beating up a citizen, another video of a PTI member was circulated on social media with many users questioning whether they have voted the wrong party to power.


This time around it was Mansoor Sheikh, Vice Chairman of Karachi's District South, who was involved in a fight.

Some users said a  man was beaten by the PTI member in broad day light with help from Malir SSP who happens to be his relative.

The police officer , however, dismissed the reports saying he has nothing to do with the episode and the men involved.

Later it turned out that the story and the video had the other  side too.

On Thursday MNA Ali Haider Zaidi used his Twitter account to share with followers what actually happened.

According to the lawmaker, Mansoor Sheikh was attacked and beaten up by the people associated with Shah Faisal Honda Dealership in front of his daughter when he had gone there to inquire about the delivery of his car.

He said an FIR has also been registered into the incident. Zaidi also posted a video which he said clearly shows what happened.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari issued in money laundering case

Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari issued in money laundering case
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death: Pakistan delegation to attend last rites

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death: Pakistan delegation to attend last rites
Transgender shot dead after severe torture in Peshawar

Transgender shot dead after severe torture in Peshawar
Load More load more

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post