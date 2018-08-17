It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

A day after Ali Imran Shah, a PTI lawmaker, was caught on camera while beating up a citizen, another video of a PTI member was circulated on social media with many users questioning whether they have voted the wrong party to power.

This time around it was Mansoor Sheikh, Vice Chairman of Karachi's District South, who was involved in a fight.

Some users said a man was beaten by the PTI member in broad day light with help from Malir SSP who happens to be his relative.

The police officer , however, dismissed the reports saying he has nothing to do with the episode and the men involved.

Later it turned out that the story and the video had the other side too.

On Thursday MNA Ali Haider Zaidi used his Twitter account to share with followers what actually happened.

According to the lawmaker, Mansoor Sheikh was attacked and beaten up by the people associated with Shah Faisal Honda Dealership in front of his daughter when he had gone there to inquire about the delivery of his car.

He said an FIR has also been registered into the incident. Zaidi also posted a video which he said clearly shows what happened.



