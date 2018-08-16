Thu August 16, 2018
Pakistan

APP
August 16, 2018

China keen to work with Imran Khan’s government, Chinese Ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing Thursday said that China was ready and keen to work with the upcoming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government.

Talking to media he said, “Pakistan and China are true friends and the latter is ready and keen to work with the new government and the parliament.” He said that the people of Pakistan reposed confidence in Imran Khan and the China would extend full cooperation to the new government in all the fields.

“Pakistan and China have deep rooted relations and ties between the two countries are time tested,” he added.

To a question about the meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan, he said that the sitting was constructive and he found Imran Khan focused. He expressed the hope that bilateral relations between Pakistan and China would further strengthen and flourish in days to come.

Imran Khan time and again had said that Pakistan was eager to learn China’s experience in governance including anti-corruption, poverty alleviation, environmental protection and urbanization.

To another question he said, the invitation had not yet been extended to PTI Chief Imran Khan to visit China. However he said, Foreign Offices of both the countries were working on it and the Chinese government would welcome Imran Khan to China.

He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would benefit each part of Pakistan. To another question he said that meeting with Omer Asad was focused on economic affairs.

