Former Swiss CG, wife celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day in Karachi

KARACHI: Former Swiss Consul General in Karachi Emil Wyss, along with his wife Arie, was in the metropolis to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Emil and Arie, who were among the most socially active diplomats of the city, flew in the wee hours of August 14 just for one day. They attended the flag hoisting ceremony at the Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum.

Later both visited: 1) Afzaal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation where they donated blood for Thalassemia major children, 2) Stanmore School for Independence Day event, 3) Markaz-e-Umeed school for special children, 4) Dar-ul-Sakoon for children with mental and physical challenges, 5) PAF Museum to attend Independence Day celebrations organized by Pakistan Academic Consortium, and 6) Bint-e-Fatima Old Home (Trust) for homeless women.

Just before leaving for the airport, the Swiss duo spoke to local journalists. “Because of the wonderful two years we spent in Pakistan, and the excellent connection we have with our friends and the hospitable Pakistani people, we will never miss a chance to regularly visit this beautiful country”, Emil and Arie joyously mentioned.