Thu August 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 16, 2018

PTI suspends MPA Imran Shah over thrashing video

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf  has suspended the membership of Dr Imran Ali Shah for a month after he was caught on camera thrashing a citizen in Karachi.

Senior PTI leader Ali Zaidi said on Thursday  that the party has taken serious notice of the incident  and has suspended the membership of the lawmaker.  A disciplinary committee would take the final decision in this regard, he said.

The PTI  MPA was  served show cause notice by the party after social media outcry over  viral video in which he was seen beating up a citizen in the middle of the road near National Stadium Karachi earlier this week.

Imran Shah has been elected MPA from PS-129 North Nazimabad area.

The MPA defended his action in a video statement.

“Being a responsible citizen and a member of provincial assembly I have more responsibility towards my people, The viral clip is half truth and misleading. I cannot turn a blind eye on someone doing injustice to a citizen for any reason,” he said.

Later, Shah went to the house of citizen and apologised to him.

