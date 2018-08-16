Here is why Trump blacklisted John Brennan and what it means for ex-CIA honcho

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday revoked the security clearance of former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director John Brennan.

Trump claimed that Brennan -- a former station chief in Riyadh who rose to lead the formidable spy agency -- had become "erratic."

John Owen Brennan was the Director of the CIA from March 2013 to January 2017.



He served as chief counterterrorism advisor to former president Barack Obama; with the title Deputy National Security Advisor for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism, and Assistant to the President.

His responsibilities included overseeing plans to protect the country from terrorism and respond to natural disasters, and he met with the President daily.

Previously, he advised President Obama on foreign policy and intelligence issues during the 2008 presidential campaign and transition.

Brennan withdrew his name from consideration for Director of the CIA in the first Obama administration over concerns about his support, while serving under President George W. Bush, for transferring terror suspects to countries where they might be tortured.

Instead, Brennan was appointed Deputy National Security Advisor, a position which did not require Senate confirmation.

Trump critic



Brennan is a frequent Trump critic. Just hours before Trump issued the edict, the former CIA chief had accused the Republican leader of failing "to live up to minimum standards of decency, civility, & probity."



Brennan quickly hit back, accusing the president of trying to curb free speech in a "politically motivated" action that he said should "gravely worry all Americans."

Brennan has frequently used his Twitter account to criticize the Republican leader and attacked him during TV interviews over his policies.

Following the president´s summit last month with Russia´s Vladimir Putin, Brennan -- who headed the CIA under Obama -- described Trump´s behavior as "nothing short of treasonous."

In an interview with MSNBC, for which he works as an analyst, Brennan said: "If Mr Trump believes this is going to lead me to just go away and be quiet, he is very badly mistaken."









What its means



Brennan could now lose access to classified information -- a courtesy usually afforded to former senior officials of all political stripes.

"Historically, former heads of intelligence and law enforcement agencies have been allowed to retain access to classified information after their government service so that they can consult with their successors," Trump´s statement read.

"At this point in my administration, any benefits that senior officials might glean from consultations with Mr Brennan are now outweighed by the risk posed by his erratic conduct and behavior."

National security lawyer Brad Moss said it is not certain that Trump can legally rescind clearances on the grounds stated by the White House.

Hayden said Trump´s threat would have "no impact on what I think, say or write."

He went on to tell CNN that "it´s almost as if they wanted us to implicitly sign a no disparagement agreement" -- a reference to gag orders which Trump often insists on for civilian staff.

Comey meanwhile released a statement saying security clearances "should not be used as pawns in a petty political game," while praising Brennan as a "devoted public servant."