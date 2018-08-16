Thu August 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 16, 2018

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

"I don't know if Prime Minister Khan will turn out exactly like Trump, all I am saying is if you are planning to move to Pakistan to escape Trump you might wanna pick some place else," said Trevor Noah, the host of news satire TV program  "Daily Show" on Wednesday.

While drawing comparisons between US President and Pakistan's prme minister-in-waiting Imran Khan, the host used TV reports and clipping of interviews of both the leaders.

He jokingly said that Pakistanis have elected their own version of Donald Trump, highlighting similarities between the former cricket hero and leader of the free world.

It is expected that the satirical take would not go down well with Khan's supporters in Pakistan.

A senior Pakistani journalist on Twitter said Mr Noah tried to "ridicule" Imran Khan but actually he promoted the new prime minister of Pakistan around the world through his popular comedy show.  

