PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

ISLAMABAD: The Opposition alliance on tenterhooks ahead of the election for the office of prime minister as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday decided in principle not to vote for Shehbaz Sharif, the nominee of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the top slot.

Expressing its reservation over the nomination of Shehbaz Sharif for the election of the top slot, the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led party asked the former ruling party to replace its candidate.



However, PML-N stands firm on Shehbaz’s candidature as the party went ahead with the submission of his nomination papers for election as Leader of the House (prime minister) with the National Assembly Secretariat.

Senior PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and Dr Darshan submitted the nomination papers of the PML-N president.

On the other hand, Imran’s nomination papers were submitted by Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday with Rasheed acting as the nominator and Syed Fakhar Imam as the guarantor.

The election for prime minister office will be held on August 17, and thereafter, on August 18, President Mamnoon Hussain will take oath from the new premier in the President House.