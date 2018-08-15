Messi to skip Argentina friendlies

BUENOS AIRES: Captain Lionel Messi will miss Argentina´s next four friendly matches, according to local press reports on Tuesday.

The five-time Ballon d´Or winner previously retired from the national side after their 2016 Copa America final defeat by Chile before returning to help them qualify for this year´s World Cup.

The two-time world champions will face Guatemala in Los Angeles on September 7 and Colombia in New York four days later, before two friendlies later in the year against as-yet unnamed opponents.

"Messi will not return this year and there are doubts about his future," proclaimed Argentinian daily Clarin.

News website Infobae said: "He will take a rest period, but that doesn´t mean he´s quitting."

"It is the coach who will say, when the time comes, what the situation is concerning Messi," a team spokesman told AFP.

Lionel Scaloni has been in temporary charge of Argentina since Jorge Sampaoli left after their disastrous World Cup tournament in Russia, where they were beaten 4-3 in the last 16 by France after an embarrassing 3-0 group-stage loss to Croatia.

He will name his first squad for the visit to the United States later this week.

"It´s very personal, Leo must take his time to think about it," said Carlos Tevez, who is in Barcelona for Boca Juniors´ friendly on Wednesday at the Camp Nou.

"It´s understandable... even if he doesn´t come back. When the international side play, rightly or wrongly, we criticise him. It´s bad for the team and for him... I understand because I´ve been in that situation."

Messi´s next chance to win his first major international title will be the 2019 Copa America in Brazil.