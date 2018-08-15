Tue August 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence
Trump frustrated that Turkey has not released pastor: White House

Trump frustrated that Turkey has not released pastor: White House
President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day

President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception

Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception
Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'

Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'
Imran Ismail clarifies statement on Bilawal House

Imran Ismail clarifies statement on Bilawal House
Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
PTI gives warm welcome to Polish traveler Eva Zu Beck

PTI gives warm welcome to Polish traveler Eva Zu Beck
Imran Khan, Saudi crown prince discuss bilateral ties

Imran Khan, Saudi crown prince discuss bilateral ties
71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception


RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday hosted Independence Day reception for retired officers and soldiers.

The reception is a regular annual event on August 14 where serving and retired officers and soldiers celebrate the day together, said a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS congratulated all on Independence Day.

The participants payed tributes to martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the nation and the motherland.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PTI’s Imran Ali Shah apologises for beating up citizen

PTI’s Imran Ali Shah apologises for beating up citizen
President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day

President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day
Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China
PTI serves show-cause notice to MPA over slapping video

PTI serves show-cause notice to MPA over slapping video
Load More load more

Spotlight

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies
Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply
Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Watch: PTI MPA declares viral video as 'half truth and misleading'

Watch: PTI MPA declares viral video as 'half truth and misleading'
Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat