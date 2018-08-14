Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'

To commemorate Independence Day this year, rights activist and politician Jibran Nasir’s newly-launched 'Aik Awam Movement' is giving the country back by setting up various blood donation camps around the country in order to save lives.

The high court advocate with the help of his workers of ‘Aik Awam Movement’ has set up numerous blood donation camps around major cites of Pakistan, partnering with prominent blood banks in Pakistan urging citizens to give back by saving lives this Independence Day.

The ‘Azadi Blood Drive’ camps are set up in multiple locations in Karachi, Lahore, Badin, Multan, Jacobabad, Bahawalpur, Quetta and Peshawar.

The activist had started his social wing called ‘Aik Awam Movement’ subsequent to the general elections held on July 25th. The movement, according to Jibran will exist to serve the society and correct the wrongs in spite of him not winning in the 2018 polls.



