Tue August 14, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
August 14, 2018

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply

MUMBAI: Sania Mirza brilliantly shut down a  Twitter troll who  asked the Indian Tennis star to celebrate her Independence Day with Pakistan.

Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day one day before its eastern neighbors celebrate across border on 15th August. Mirza is also the other half of the famous Pakistani All Rounder Shoaib Malik and both of them are also expecting their first child in coming days. 

However, the follower trolled the Tennis star by asking about her celebrations on Independence Day of Pakistan only because she is a wife to a Pakistani cricketer.

Happy Independence Day Sania Mirza. Aapka Independence Day aaj hai na? (Your country’s Independence Day is today, right?)”, follower tweeted.

To which, Sania gave a powerful reply clearing her ideology straight.

“Jee nahi. Mera aur meri country ka Independence Day kal hai. Mere husband aur unnki country ka aaj. Hope your confusion is cleared. Wese aapka kab hai? You seem very confused. (No. My country and I will celebrate Independence Day tomorrow. However, my husband and his country celebrate it today. But when is yours?” Mirza replied back.

This is surely not new to ears that Sania has been an easy target for hateful comments and social Media’s bashing because of her husband’s association with Pakistan.

In a second tweet, the tennis star wished her Pakistani fans a happy Independence Day. 

"Happy Independence Day to my Pakistani fans and friends !! best wishes and love from your Indian Bhabi," she tweeted. 

