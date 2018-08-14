Stokes has been punished enough, says Vaughan

Tue August 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar
Governor-designate Imran Ismail barred from entering Quaid’s mausoleum

Governor-designate Imran Ismail barred from entering Quaid’s mausoleum
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'

Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'
Imran Ismail clarifies statement on Bilawal House

Imran Ismail clarifies statement on Bilawal House
Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
PTI gives warm welcome to Polish traveler Eva Zu Beck

PTI gives warm welcome to Polish traveler Eva Zu Beck
Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker
71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

Sports

AFP
August 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Stokes has been punished enough, says Vaughan

London -England all-rounder Ben Stokes should be welcomed back into the Test team after being cleared of affray on Tuesday, said former national captain Michael Vaughan.

Vaughan, who has forged a successful career as a pundit since retiring from the crease, said the 27-year-old New Zealand-born star had been punished enough over the 11 months since a late night excursion in Bristol following a one day win over the West Indies led to him being charged with affray.

A jury on Tuesday unanimously decided in less than three hours that Stokes was not guilty as was his co-defendant Ryan Ali, who was knocked unconscious in the brawl.

However, Stokes and team-mate Alex Hales -- who was with him when the brawl occurred -- is likely to face a charge of disrepute by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) which will be heard by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) chaired by Tim O´Gorman, a former Derbyshire batsman and qualified solicitor.

"I think the fact he missed the whole of the Winter in Australia is punishment enough for Ben Stokes," tweeted Vaughan.

"I personally think now he has been proven to be Not Guilty he should be allowed to play."

Stokes´ England team-mate Jonny Bairstow, one of several players who were out with Stokes earlier that evening, said it was great news on both a personal and sporting front.

"I am really happy," he told Sky Sports.

"It has been a long 10 months for him and his family.

"Hopefully we will see him back in an England shirt soon as we saw the impact he had at Edgbaston," added Bairstow, referring to Stokes taking four wickets in India´s second innings including the crucial one of Virat Kohli for 51 as England won a tight first Test by 31 runs.

Stokes has been omitted from the squad for the third Test when it was announced on Monday with the ECB saying they would review his position following the conclusion of the trial.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Sarfraz celebrates Independence Day at home by cutting cake

Sarfraz celebrates Independence Day at home by cutting cake

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply
England cricket star Ben Stokes found not guilty of affray

England cricket star Ben Stokes found not guilty of affray

FIFA threatens to suspend Nigeria, Ghana

FIFA threatens to suspend Nigeria, Ghana
Load More load more

Spotlight

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day
Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply
Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Sarfraz celebrates Independence Day at home by cutting cake

Sarfraz celebrates Independence Day at home by cutting cake

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes