Bilawal hopes to live up to expectations after making parliamentary debut

ISLAMABAD: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hoped that he would live up to the expectations of his supporters.

The Bhutto scion made the remarks in a Twitter statement on Monday after making his parliamentary debut in the National Assembly.

“As a member of the 15th National Assembly, I hope to live up to the expectations that people have, to be able to follow in the footsteps of SZAB and SMBB, and to work towards fulfilling my mother’s vision for a peaceful, prosperous and progressive #Pakistan,” Bilawal tweeted.

The young PPP leader was sworn in along with other newly-elected parliamentarians in the 342-member house.

Apart from many new faces, PTI chairman Imran Khan, former President Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif were also present in the assembly.