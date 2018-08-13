Jahangir Tareen congratulates Qasim Suri, Mazari on their nominations

Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen has congratulated Qasim Khan Suri and Mir Dost Muhamamd Mazari on being nominated as Deputy Speaker National Assembly and Punjab Assembly respectively.



Jahangir Tareen took to twitter and congratulated Suri and Mazari on their nomination for the prestigious posts.

Tareen went on to say, “With these nominations PTI has yet again lived up to its promise of fostering youth.”

PTI on Monday nominated Qasim Khan Suri, MNA from Balochistan, for the slot of National Assembly Deputy Speaker.

The party also announced nomination of Dost Muhammad Mazari for the deputy speaker slot in the Punjab Assembly.

Mazari won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-297 Rajanpur-V.