Social media reacts as newly elected MNAs take oath

With the 15th National Assembly now coming in order after the elected members took oath on Monday, social media displayed a myriad of reactions about the third consecutive democratic transfer.

The oath taking ceremony’s highlight in the eyes of the public appeared to be the moment when incoming premier Imran Khan borrowed a waistcoat from a parliamentary employee to get his picture taken.

One other thing that managed to cause dismay to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf followers was the absence of Jahangir Tareen.

On the other hand, the presence of some MNAs wasn’t entirely appreciated by the public.

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari following his mother Benazir’s footsteps into the National Assembly by taking oath as MNA for the first time.

Amidst the plethora of reactions here are a few humorous and intriguing ones that stood out:



