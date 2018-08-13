PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament

In country’s 70-year history, these general elections marked the victory of Pakistan’s small yet unique communities such as the African origin Sheedi and the pagan worshipers Kalash who have secured parliamentary representation.

PPP's Tanzeela Qambrani is the break in the clouds as this 39-year-old woman is the first ever member of the Sheedi community, which traces its roots in Africa, to get counted among lawmakers.

Simultaneously, Wazir Zada, who hails from Chitral, has been awarded a ticket for a reserved minority seat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly by the Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) applauded the victory on Twitter with their recent tweet which says,

“Wonderful to see Wazir Zada & Tanzeela Qambrani, the first ever representatives from the Kalash & Sheedi communities in KP & Sindh assemblies. Let’s celebrate our diversity beyond all party lines and work towards a fully inclusive Pakistan. “

After their tweet, the users poured in their well-wishes for both of the candidates regarding this victory as a nail hammered in the way of prosperous and accepting Pakistan.



