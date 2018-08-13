Mon August 13, 2018
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 13, 2018

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan, in a historic moment, shook hands with Pakistan People’s Party chairman  Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, during the oath-taking ceremony of Member of National Assemblies held today (Monday).

This gesture by both the eminent politicians is being termed by political commentators as an act of goodwill that might determine the future of atmosphere in parliament in the coming future. 

The party leaders also took pictures alongside each other afterwards.

Today marked a successful transition to the third parliament in a row when the newly-elected 331 members of the National Assembly took oath as the lawmakers of 15th Assembly.

The MNAs were sworn in by outgoing Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. This was followed by signing the ‘Roll of Members’.

