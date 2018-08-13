112 KP MPAs take oath

PESHAWAR: 112 newly elected members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly took oath as lawmakers on Monday.



PML-N leader Sardar Aurangzeb Nalota administered the oath to KP members as ex-speaker Asad Qaiser, who has now been elected as MNA, was in Islamabad for swearing-in ceremony.

Under the law, the governor is empowered to assign the responsibility to any senior parliamentarian in case the speaker could not do so for any reason.

In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the PTI has increased its seats share to 64 members after the inclusion of two independent members in the party’s fold. With the numbers in hand, the party has taken its seat total to 84 seats after addition of 16 women and two minority seats.

The MMA is at the distant second with 13 seats including 10 general seats, two women, and a minority reserved seat.

ANP secured a nine-member representation with seven members on general seats and two seats on women reserved seats.

The PML-N won five general seats, and with the addition of one women reserved seat, its tally stands at six in the provincial assembly. The PPP with four general seats and one women reserved sear stands with the total of five seats.