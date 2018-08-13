PTI's Naeem-ul-Haq suggests free travel for seniors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Naeem-ul-Haq on Sunday suggested that all citizens over 60 years of age should be given free travel on Pakistan railways and all metro services in Lahore, Islamabad/Pindi and Multan.



In his tweet, PTI leader also shared the idea that all pensioners should be delivered their pensions at home or in their bank account rather than them standing in long lines at the bank.

Earlier, Haq said that the PTI has decided to put an end to physical torture carried out at police stations after assuming power in next few days.

He revealed that PTI's leadership will take steps against the torturing of citizens at police stations and by other law enforcement agencies (LEAs).







