Mon August 13, 2018
The inside story of Imran's meeting with Atif Khan, KP CM-designate
PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election
Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
PTI's Naeem-ul-Haq suggests free travel for seniors
Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Defaulters in power sector cause 47pc surge in circular debt
Chinese envoy extends warmest congratulations to new MNAs

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 13, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Naeem-ul-Haq on  Sunday suggested that all citizens over 60 years of age should be given free travel on Pakistan railways and all metro services in Lahore, Islamabad/Pindi and Multan.

In his tweet, PTI leader also shared the idea that all pensioners should be delivered their pensions at home or in their bank account rather than them standing in long lines at the bank.

Earlier, Haq  said that the PTI has decided to put an end to physical torture carried out at police stations after assuming power in next few days.

He revealed that  PTI's leadership will take steps against the torturing of citizens at police stations and by other law enforcement agencies (LEAs).



