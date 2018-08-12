Tareen hints at forward bloc PML-N

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Sunday claimed that some members of PML-N would vote for PTI's candidates in Punjab Assembly.

This he said while talking to media persons at the residence of Ch Pervaiz Elahi after finalising strategy for the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the provincial assembly.

The PML-Q has announced to support PTI in Centre and the Punjab in a meeting held earlier this month at Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

Under the deal, PML-Q’s Ch Pervaiz Elahi will be likely be fielded as a joint candidate for Speaker Punjab Assembly.

Addressing the press conference, Tareen lashed out at Shehbaz Sharif for weakening the institutions in the province and vowed to introduce transparency to have effective governance.

‘We will bring a new local bodies system so that the people are served in the best possible way.’