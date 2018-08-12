Sun August 12, 2018
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

The future is near

Reinventing Pakistan – again

Fix the export mix

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

MNAs to take oath tomorrow

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 12, 2018

Tareen hints at forward bloc PML-N

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Sunday claimed that some members of PML-N would vote for PTI's candidates in Punjab Assembly.

This he said while talking to media persons at the residence of Ch Pervaiz Elahi after finalising strategy for the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the provincial assembly.

The PML-Q has announced to support PTI in Centre and the Punjab in a meeting held earlier this month at Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

Under the deal, PML-Q’s Ch Pervaiz Elahi will be likely be fielded as a joint candidate for Speaker Punjab Assembly.

Addressing the press conference, Tareen lashed out at Shehbaz Sharif for weakening the institutions in the province and vowed to introduce transparency to have effective governance.

‘We will bring a new local bodies system so that the people are served in the best possible way.’

