Sun August 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near

The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again

Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix

Fix the export mix
Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?
Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
MNAs to take oath tomorrow

MNAs to take oath tomorrow
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif
Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan

APP
August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sino-Pak ties to strengthen under Imran Khan, says Chinese expert

BEIJING: A former Chinese diplomat has expressed the confidence that the relations between China and Pakistan, all-weather friends and strategic partners, would continue to prosper after Chief of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Pakistan (PTI), Imran Khan takes oath as prime minister of Pakistan.

“After decades of trials and hardships and strong public opinion, the China-Pakistan relations will continue to be strengthened after Imran Khan takes over, it won’t have any effect,” former Chinese diplomat and senior research fellow of Charhar Institute, Cheng Xizhong told APP here on Sunday.

He said, “China-Pakistan relation will change – This could be only the hope of some forces.”

Cheng said, for the first time in the history of Pakistan, a third party – PTI led by Imran Khan has won the general election. Imran Khan will be the prime minister, thus breaking the long-standing rule by PPP and PML(N) in turn.

Over the past many years, PPP and PML(N) ruled the country in turn. Actually, it was a family rule. “In the family rule, the problem of corruption becomes quite prominent and as a result, the two parties gradually lost the trust of the people and the foundation of the rule.”

Imran Khan, leader of the majority party in the parliament, won the general election mainly because he held high the two banners of fighting corruption and engaging in reform and catered to the expectations of ordinary people.

He said that Imran Khan will have to work hard to deliver on his promises and fight a very difficult battle against corruption.

While commenting on Pak-India relations under the PTI government, he said that Imran Khan has brought a ray of hope for the normalization of relations between India and Pakistan.

In his victory speech, Imran Khan said, if India comes one step closer to us, we will take two steps towards India.

After Imran Khan won the election, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent a message of congratulations, reiterating his desire to achieve peace and stability in the region.

While commenting on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, he opined that both the countries would continue their cooperation in future as well.

In recent years, the CPEC has played a positive role in maintaining a relatively high growth rate in the Pakistani economy.

“The corridor will not only benefit the economy economically but will also help improve people’s lives and generate social benefits.”

He stressed that the project has significantly solved the power shortage problem in Pakistan and is expected to create one million jobs for the local people.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PTI delegation meets Ayaz Sadiq, seeks cooperation

PTI delegation meets Ayaz Sadiq, seeks cooperation
In a few days Punjab will lose a leader of excellence: Tehmina Durrani

In a few days Punjab will lose a leader of excellence: Tehmina Durrani

Russia steps in as Trump cut Pakistan military training prog

Russia steps in as Trump cut Pakistan military training prog
Zil-Haj moon sighted in Australia, Eid-ul-Adha on August 22

Zil-Haj moon sighted in Australia, Eid-ul-Adha on August 22
Load More load more

Spotlight

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Junaid Khan becomes father of baby boy

Junaid Khan becomes father of baby boy
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan